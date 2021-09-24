Left Menu

UltraTech Cement joins RE100, commits to 100 pc renewable energy usage by 2050

UltraTech Cement Ltd, the largest manufacturer of grey cement, white cement and ready-mix concrete in India, has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:57 IST
The company's business operations span India, Sri Lanka, UAE and Bahrain. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

UltraTech Cement Ltd, the largest manufacturer of grey cement, white cement and ready-mix concrete in India, has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021. As part of this commitment, UltraTech targets to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.

RE100, led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP, brings together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity. UltraTech has set a 100 per cent renewable electricity target for its entire global operations by 2050.

In the last two years, the company has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times. It has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 per cent of its total power requirement by 2024 from the current levels of 13 per cent. UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of Aditya Birla Group. With a consolidated grey cement capacity of 116.75 MTPA, it is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

