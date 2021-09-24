Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing Finance repays Rs 7,075.84 cr to NCD investors in Sep

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:07 IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance repays Rs 7,075.84 cr to NCD investors in Sep
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) on Friday said it has repaid Rs 7,075.84 crore to its non-convertible debenture (NCD) investors this month.

The repayments comprised of Rs 6,575.84 crore of public issue of NCDs by IBH and Indiabulls Commercial Credit (ICCL), a 100 percent subsidiary of IBH, in September 2016 and September 2018, respectively, and Rs 500 crore of NCDs issued by IBH in September 2011, a release said.

The public NCDs were repaid ahead of their scheduled repayment dates, it said.

For its May 2022 maturity of USD 350 million bonds, the company has voluntarily created a reserve fund wherein it will periodically transfer a sum totaling 75 percent of the total maturity proceeds of these bonds, the release said.

The sum will be transferred in three tranches of 25 percent each, to a debt repayment trust, managed by IDBI Trustee, and which will be utilized towards scheduled redemption of these bonds.

IBH has already transferred the first tranche in August 2021, and the next two tranches will be transferred in November 2021 and February 2022, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021