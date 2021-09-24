Daikin to set up new factory in Andhra Pradesh for manufacturing of AC, components

Daikin Industries, the world's leading air conditioner maker, will set up its third manufacturing unit in the country, at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, where it plans to manufacture ACs and its components.

As part of this, Daikin Airconditioning India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japan-based company, on Friday announced to sign the land purchase deal at Sri City for manufacturing of ACs and components.

Daikin is one of the companies that have applied for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of components required for AC, which was recently announced by the government.

The new factory would be spread in an area of 75 acres, with a potential to create 3,000 jobs, and is expected to start operation from 2023. It will serve both domestic and international markets, said a joint statement from Daikin Airconditioning India and business city Sri City.

''With the starting of the third manufacturing unit at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, Daikin aims to achieve aggressive market growth in the AC exports over the next few years.

''Daikin wants to make India its manufacturing hub to serve markets such as West Asia, Sri Lanka, Middle East, South America, and Africa,'' the company said.

According to industry sources, Daikin has so far invested over Rs 2,000 crore in India to set up its two factories and a research and development (R&D) center at Neemrana, Rajasthan The new plant may also attract an investment ranging between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 crore by the company for developing this 75-acre greenfield project.

Daikin aims to achieve aggressive market growth in AC exports over the next few years. ''Sensing a big manufacturing opportunity in India and an endorsement for the Indian government's 'Make in India' vision, Daikin chose Sri City in southern India as one of the hottest next destinations to set up its third manufacturing base,'' the company said in a statement.

Daikin India Chairman and Managing Director K J Jawa said that for the AC segment, as a strategy, the company is increasing its focus on markets that are witnessing rapid growth. ''India is the fastest-growing market for us. Daikin has a very clear strategic intent to enhance its airconditioning, air filtration, and refrigeration portfolio, for which India has been identified as a developmental hub,'' he said.

Jawa added that the company believes India has the potential to become its offshore delivery center for R&D and exports. ''We believe it can serve as a regional hub for markets such as South America, Middle East, and Africa.'' According to Jawa, the AC penetrations in India currently stand at only 5-6 percent, and there is a huge potential for growth and consumers are looking for energy-efficient products with a lower total cost of ownership. ''At Daikin, we are witnessing a faster adoption of ACs across the globe pointing us towards making this investment in India,'' he added.

Sri City founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said, ''We are pleased to announce that this is the first major investment in Sri City this year, with a potential to create over 3,000 jobs.'' Sannareddy added that it reaffirms the fact that Andhra Pradesh, with its competitive incentive policy and investor-friendly business environment, remains at the top of investor minds around the globe and across various sectors.

The Indian residential AC market is estimated to be around 7.5 million units per annum and to touch 9 million this fiscal.

Earlier this month on September 16, the government had said as many as 31 companies, including Voltas, Daikin, Panasonic, Hitachi, Blue Star, and Havells, have applied for availing PLIs for manufacturing of components, proposing an investment of around Rs 4,995 crore.

The selection of applicants will be done within 60 days from the date of closure of the application window or by November 15, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had said.

The PLI Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) is expected to increase domestic value addition in the manufacturing process from 25 percent to 75 percent by 2026.

