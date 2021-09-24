BDR Pharma receives DCGI nod for antibiotic drug

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) BDR Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its generic antibiotic drug Biapenem used for treatment of patients with intra-abdominal infections, lower respiratory infections, and complicated urinary tract infections. The drug from the company in the form of an injection in 300mg strength will be available in the market shortly, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''This drug will cover a broad spectrum of almost every infection and will be a great boon to the medical fraternity and patients,'' BDR Pharmaceuticals, Business Development - Director Raheel Shah said.

Biapenem is a carbapenem used for treatment of moderate and severe bacterial infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)