Left Menu

BDR Pharma receives DCGI nod for antibiotic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:15 IST
BDR Pharma receives DCGI nod for antibiotic drug
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) BDR Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its generic antibiotic drug Biapenem used for treatment of patients with intra-abdominal infections, lower respiratory infections, and complicated urinary tract infections. The drug from the company in the form of an injection in 300mg strength will be available in the market shortly, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''This drug will cover a broad spectrum of almost every infection and will be a great boon to the medical fraternity and patients,'' BDR Pharmaceuticals, Business Development - Director Raheel Shah said.

Biapenem is a carbapenem used for treatment of moderate and severe bacterial infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021