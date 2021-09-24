Aster DM Healthcare set to serve World Tourists, global showcase at the India pavilion, Expo 2020

• As a corporate partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020, Aster to operate First Aid Medical booth at the basement of the India pavilion for 6 months and present a grand showcase for a month during the Health & Wellness week starting in January 2022.

• UAE’s largest healthcare provider, with a presence across most neighbourhoods, Aster introduces exclusive services to meet the overall healthcare needs of global tourists visiting Dubai. 24th September, India: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider network in GCC and India, which operates 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223 pharmacies under the Aster, Medcare and Access brands has revealed its grand plans for global tourists visiting Dubai over the next 6 months. Participating as one of the corporate partners of the India pavilion at Expo 2020, Aster would be providing emergency medical care through its First Aid booth at the basement of the India pavilion for 6 months and also host a global showcase of its multi-geography integrated healthcare offering during Expo’s Health & Wellness week in January 2022. Beyond the India pavilion, a non-branded Aster pharmacy store is also being set-up at the Expo retail centre and a branded store at the Expo Village. Medcare is setting up teleMEDCARE- a telehealth booth inside the non-branded Aster pharmacy store at the Expo retail centre that visitors can use to immediately connect with a doctor and seek needed medical care.

“Expo 2020 is expected to be a game changer for UAE and neighbouring countries as it brings the world together on a single platform and provides confidence to the world to move beyond the shackles of the pandemic. We expect this to be a great opportunity for the common man to see the newest and best technologies and will also open doors for start-ups, corporates, public and private sector enterprises to showcase their products and services to a global audience. With Aster’s large presence in India and GCC, we are eagerly looking forward to utilising the opportunity through our presence at the Expo 2020 venue as well as all parts of Dubai, providing medical care and products to the visitors and residents,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

With its integrated offering and a presence across most neighbourhoods, Aster DM Healthcare facilities are all set to serve medical needs of tourists and residents at their door-steps. All Medcare and Aster hospitals & clinics are set to offer special Covid-19 PCR testing services including home collection. Home or hotel care services have been ramped up which would enable a patient to call a doctor, nurse or physiotherapist for physical consultation. For virtual consultation, Aster and Medcare doctors will remain available on call. Prescription medicines and wellness products can be ordered from Aster pharmacy via telephone call, WhatsApp and online (www.AsterOnline.com). People can call 800ASTER (800-27387) for a doctor-on-call service at their home, office or hotel, 044400500 for doctor appointments or health check-up at Aster Hospitals and clinics and 800-700-600 for Aster Pharmacy. Doctor appointment booking services and TeleHealth consultations can be done quickly and easily via the new 1Aster app which hosts Aster’s proprietary digital health platform, to be launched shortly. For all Medcare services, one can call 800MEDCARE (800 6332273) or visit medcare.ae to connect to a doctor immediately without prior appointment via the teleMEDCARE app which can be accessible from the Medcare website, or book a homecare visit at home or hotel for doctors, nurses and lab tests. Premium health checkups are also available on the website, providing care away from home. For Expo village residents, staff and visitors seeking advanced or specialist medical care in person, Aster Cedars Hospital at Jebel Ali would be the nearest accessible facility, apart from Aster and Medcare facilities across UAE.

Over the last 34 years, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged as a house-hold name and go-to healthcare brand in UAE through its integrated presence across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, homecare and digital health services. With its presence through 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223 pharmacies in India and GCC, Aster has developed a healthcare eco-system across countries bringing the best of both regions to make quality healthcare easily accessible and affordable for patients. About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,400 plus dedicated staff including 2970 doctors and 6437 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands. For more information, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com

