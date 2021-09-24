Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:10 IST
Sonowal lays foundation stone of truck parking terminal at New Mangalore Port; inaugurates centre
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, according to an official statement.

The projects include the laying of the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and modification of U.S. Mallya Gate, and dedication to the nation of the newly built business development centre, it said.

The minister said an additional truck parking area of 17,000 sq metres will be developed at Rs 1.9 crore. The truck terminal will be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitory at the project cost of Rs 5 crore in 2022-23.

The U.S. Mallya Gate, named after the founder of the Port, will be modified at Rs 3.22 crore, and this work is expected to be completed by March 2022, according to the statement quoting the minister as saying.

He said the business development centre will provide all facilities under one roof to the EXIM (export-import) trade fraternity.

The minister said that due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this Port, according to the statement.

Around 500 trucks are moving to and fro daily for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and Karnataka state.

Though the Port has provided parking facilities for about 160 trucks, the existing area is found to be insufficient, said the statement.

