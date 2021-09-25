Left Menu

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

Reliance Power on Saturday said that it has appointed Subrajit Bhowmick as Chief Financial Officer CFO of the company. Incumbent CFO Sandeep Khosla has been elevated to the CFO of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power Limited, a BSE filing said.Both the appointments are effective from September 25, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:39 IST
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power on Saturday said that it has appointed Subrajit Bhowmick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Incumbent CFO Sandeep Khosla has been elevated to the CFO of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power Limited, a BSE filing said.

Both the appointments are effective from September 25, 2021. Subrajit Bhowmick is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary with extensive hands on experience of over 25 years, the filing said.

Bhowmick is associated with Reliance Group for last 11 years. Prior to joining Reliance Power Limited, he was associated within the group with Reliance Infrastructure Limited as President – Finance.

He has also worked with IDBI Bank Ltd, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd and Assam Carbon Products Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021