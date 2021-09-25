RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

Reliance Power on Saturday said that it has appointed Subrajit Bhowmick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Incumbent CFO Sandeep Khosla has been elevated to the CFO of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power Limited, a BSE filing said.

Both the appointments are effective from September 25, 2021. Subrajit Bhowmick is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary with extensive hands on experience of over 25 years, the filing said.

Bhowmick is associated with Reliance Group for last 11 years. Prior to joining Reliance Power Limited, he was associated within the group with Reliance Infrastructure Limited as President – Finance.

He has also worked with IDBI Bank Ltd, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd and Assam Carbon Products Ltd.

