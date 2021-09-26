Left Menu

MoU signed for Mahurgad ropeway project

Maharashtra Public Works Department and a Central government agency has signed an MoU for a ropeway project which will connect the famous Mahur temple of Goddess Renuka with the Datta Shikhar hill in Nanded district.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:54 IST
Maharashtra Public Works Department and a Central government agency has signed an MoU for a ropeway project which will connect the famous Mahur temple of Goddess Renuka with the Datta Shikhar hill in Nanded district. The agreement was signed by a representative of WAPCOS, a multinational government undertaking and consultancy firm wholly owned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and PWD chief engineer Dilip Ukirde in Aurangabad, an official said on Sunday. Temples of Goddess Renuka, Lord Dattatreya and Anusaya are located on the hilltop at Mahurgad. A fund of Rs 51 crore has been sanctioned to connect these pilgrimage centres through a ropeway. ''We don't possess the ropeway technology whereas the WAPCOS has it. We have appointed them as the project management consultant for the Mahur Ropeway project. We expect that the study, tendering and project implementations should be completed in the next two-and-a-half years,'' Ukirde told PTI. He said the upcoming project will help elderly pilgrims to reach the hilltop and the temples, another official said. PTI AW NSK NSK

