TATA Projects secures order for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project

It includes the Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road, the infrastructure company said in a release.The six-lane project will have a total length of 25.38 km, which includes a 1.4 km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:38 IST
  • India

TATA Projects Limited on Monday announced it has secured an order of approximately Rs 2,100 crore for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting the strategically important Ennore Port here with Thatchur. It includes the Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road, the infrastructure company said in a release.

''The six-lane project will have a total length of 25.38 km, which includes a 1.4 km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project, which include eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle under pass/vehicle over pass and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall,'' it said.

Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways, it said.

