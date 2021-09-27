Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in J'khand

The Bharat Bandh by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday against the farm laws evoked mixed response in Jharkhand where vehicular movement was disrupted in several parts as supporters blocked roads and highways and partially affected transportation of coal but offices, banks and other institutes functioned as usual.

A total 50 bandh supporters were detained by the police but there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the tribal state.

The ruling JMM said the bandh was successful in the state, while the main opposition BJP in the state termed the bandh a ''super flop''.

In the state capital of Ranchi shops were shut for some hours, while government offices and banks functioned as usual.

In Ramgarh district protesters blocked the Ranchi-Patna and Ramgarh-Bokaro highways for some time disrupting traffic, it superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

A Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) official said while production of the dry fuel was normal, its transportation was hit at several places including in Chatra, Hazaribag and Bokaro.

CCL on an average despatches 35 coal rakes per day to power plants at various locations in the country. The exact impact will be assessed on Tuesday. Coal dispatch by road was affected due to blockades, said CCL general manager for Banka-Sayal area, Amresh Singh said. The construction work of NTPC-JV super thermal power project in Ramgarh was unaffected, said Sabastin Joseph, general manager (HR) of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Ltd.

The shutdown had a major impact in Chatra district with coal transportation at Tandwa and Piparwar getting affected. Bandh supporters staged a demonstration outside the NTPC project in the district.

Several roads in the district were blocked by JMM, CPI, RJD and Congress workers, leading to congestion on the highways which was lifted later.

Markets remained closed in Dumka and bandh supporters blocked roads in several areas.

In Sahibganj, most of the commercial establishment remained closed, while agitators blocked the NH-80.

Palamu witnessed partial impact of the 10-hour bandh. JMM supporters protested at Dr Rajendra Prasad roundabout but no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district, its superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Palamu range DIG Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI that 50 bandh supporters were detained at Chadwa but no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The bandh did not have much impact in Lohardaga, while in Garhwa public transport was affected.

In Giridih, JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI(M) were seen forcing shops to down their shutters.

In Pakur the bandh impact was partial and Latehar and Deoghar witnessed the same in the first half. Several roads were blocked in Godda, while bandh supporters staged a demonstration at Kargil Chowk.

The shutdown had a minimum impact on Hazaribag and Dhanbad.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash said ''In Jharkhand the Bharat Bandh proved to be a super flop. The people of the country gave a befitting reply to those opposed to the BJP regime at the Centre and barring Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, it failed to have any impact.'' JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya termed the bandh as ''successful'' in Jharkhand. He said the people are fed up with the BJP regime at the Centre, which is ''nothing but a government of the Adanis and Ambanis, with everything being sold to corporate houses right from agriculture land to minerals''.

Bhattacharya took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is regular with his 'Mann Ki Baat' but failed to listen to farmers.

The Confederation of All India Traders had urged the JMM-led ruling coalition to withdraw its support from the bandh, which will affect business community already hard hit by the lockdown due to COVID.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a united forum of farmer unions, is protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 which were passed by Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the 'mandi' and MSP procurement systems and put the farmers at the mercy of big corporates. The government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmer income.

