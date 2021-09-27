Left Menu

Sterling holds above $1.37 as winter worries offset rate hike expectations

Sterling rose on Monday as expectations that the Bank of England could hike interest rates early next year gave some support, but fears of a tough winter for the British economy capped its gains. Sterling jumped last week following the Bank of England's hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:44 IST
Sterling holds above $1.37 as winter worries offset rate hike expectations

Sterling rose on Monday as expectations that the Bank of England could hike interest rates early next year gave some support, but fears of a tough winter for the British economy capped its gains.

Sterling jumped last week following the Bank of England's hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme. But analysts said those gains may have been overdone given the other challenges facing the British economy. Petrol stations are running dry in English cities due to a shortages of tanker drivers, while there are also worries about the potential impact on unemployment once a furlough scheme introduced to mitigate the effects of the pandemic is ended.

"The initial hawkish headlines last week were diluted into the weekend as the market reflected on the headwinds already facing households from the national insurance tax hikes and rising energy bills," said Jane Foley, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said Britain is ready to introduce further measures to help deliver fuel to petrol stations.

The pound, considered a risk-sensitive currency, also gained some support on Monday as fears of widespread market contagion from indebted developer China Evergrande Group receded. Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.3703 at 1510 GMT, off last week's high of $1.3750 after the BoE lifted its forecast for inflation and two of its policymakers called for an immediate halt to its 895 billion pound ($1.23 trillion) bond purchase programme.

That has made investors bring forward expectations for an interest hike, and the market will closely watch a speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to the Society of Professional Economists at 1730 GMT. Versus a weakening euro, the pound hit a 10-day high. It was last 0.4% to 85.29 pence.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021