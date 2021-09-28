Left Menu

Services affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line section due to technical issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:30 IST
Services affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line section due to technical issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services were briefly affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers.

''Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 4:30 pm.

About 5:10 pm, it again tweeted, ''Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed.'' PTI KND KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021