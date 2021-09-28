Mahindra Rural Housing Finance partners with Vymo to launch LeadEx for digitising its distribution operations in rural India

Vymo, the sales acceleration platform of choice for leading financial institutions, announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Home finance, the largest home finance company serving rural India, to deploy a cloud-based sales & distribution management platform. Called Vymo LeadEx, the solution will be used by over 10,000 frontline agents & managers across India to improve customer onboarding speed & experience. LeadEx eliminates the need for users to update their sales & engagement activities every day using legacy systems. With the Vymo LeadEx, • New prospect customers are assigned to the best-suited branch managers automatically in real-time, • Customer verification & onboarding is fully digitized to reduce turnaround times, • Managers & sales leaders get a 360-degree view of their teams' activities & can thus plan bespoke training programs ''Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. provides home loans to customers in smaller (category three and four) towns and rural India. Vymo will help our team of 10,000 people provides even better and faster service to our customers. We anticipate a substantial increase in productivity and superior customer satisfaction. I would like to thank the Vymo team for their focussed and responsive approach to completing this project,'' comments Mr. Anuj Mehra, Managing Director - Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd.

Mr. Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of Vymo, adds, ''We are proud to partner with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance for proving best-in-class digital capabilities and functional expertise to frontline agents to not only continue engaging with customer & prospects, but also make credit access more affordable & convenient in rural India.'' In the Asia Pacific, Vymo's lending & collections suite was selected after an exhaustive study of sales productivity solutions by FE Credit, one of the largest lending and collections organizations in Vietnam with over 50% market share. Within a year of being deployed, the time taken to disburse a loan to a customer has reduced by 64%. About Mahindra Home Finance Mahindra Home Finance makes convenient and low-cost housing loans accessible to Indians living in rural areas. It is the largest home finance company serving rural India, having served over 950,000 customers across 80,000+ villages in the country.

Mahindra Home Finance has also won the 'Most Admired Service Provider in Financial Sector' at the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Awards.

About Vymo Vymo (www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Acceleration Platform trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global financial institutions such as AXA, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, and Sunlife. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

