Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan signs Rs 145-cr letter of intent with European customers to supply active ingredient

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:07 IST
Anupam Rasayan signs Rs 145-cr letter of intent with European customers to supply active ingredient
  • Country:
  • India

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday said it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 145 crore with existing long-term European multinational customers for supplying a new life science-related active ingredient.

The company will enter into a long-term contract for the next three years to supply this life science-related speciality chemical product, Anupam Rasayan said in a statement.

''We are elated to sign this letter of intent for this new active ingredient as it re-instils our profound relationship with our long-standing customer. It is a breakthrough and assurance of capability of proving in new lines of chemistry and making cost-effective solutions for our customers in the life science segment.

''It affirms our dedication to the use of advanced technologies by our R&D (research and development) and further strengthens our diversified product portfolio,'' Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said.

The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies.

The company has been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade and caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021