Left Menu

American Airlines, IndiGo sign codeshare agreement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:12 IST
American Airlines, IndiGo sign codeshare agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

American Airlines and IndiGo on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the Indian carrier's flights operating on 29 routes.

''The codeshare, which will require U.S. and Indian governments' approvals, is expected to begin in October, as American launches new service between New York (JFK) and Delhi on October 31 this year and between Seattle (SEA) and Bengaluru on January 4, 2022,'' the joint statement mentioned.

The one-way codeshare agreement will place American's code on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes, providing a convenient option for American Airlines customers to travel within India after landing in Bengaluru or Delhi.

This means that once the one-way codeshare agreement comes into force, American will be able to sell seats -- on its distribution system -- of IndiGo flights on the 29 selected routes.

In a two-way codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights. Currently, IndiGo has a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines and a one-way codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways.

Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer, American Airlines, said: ''Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India.'' ''Today we're adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe,'' Raja mentioned.

IndiGo is India's largest airline by a number of passengers carried. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline operates more than 1,100 daily flights, connecting 70 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021