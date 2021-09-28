Lupin launches generic drug in US

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched Droxidopa capsules, used in treating orthostatic dizziness, in the US market.

The Mumbai-based company said it has launched the product in the strenghts of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, in the US market after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is manufactured at the drug maker's Nagpur-based manufacturing plant. Droxidopa capsules are a generic equivalent of Lundbeck NA's Northera capsules, indicated for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness, in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) caused by primary autonomic failure.

As per IQVIA MAT July data, Droxidopa capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 294 million in the US.

