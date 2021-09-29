Left Menu

REUTERS IMPACT-Tesco lets UK-Spain train take the strain to counter trucker crisis

Ken Murphy said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Impact conference that the last three months had been "quite challenging" but that the supermarket had coped well due to its close ties with suppliers and detailed planning. The group has also started using a chilled rail service to bring fruit and vegetables into the country from Spain, helping to cut the number of trucks it has on roads and guarantee deliveries.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:52 IST
REUTERS IMPACT-Tesco lets UK-Spain train take the strain to counter trucker crisis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco plans to expand its use of a train service to bring goods from Spain into the country which helped it cut emissions and protect deliveries through a truck drivers' shortage, its CEO told Reuters. Ken Murphy said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Impact conference that the last three months had been "quite challenging" but that the supermarket had coped well due to its close ties with suppliers and detailed planning.

The group has also started using a chilled rail service to bring fruit and vegetables into the country from Spain, helping to cut the number of trucks it has on roads and guarantee deliveries. From 65,000 containers a year on rail, Tesco has an ambition to increase that to 90,000 containers by November or December.

"We're one of the few if not the only grocery retailer in the UK that uses rail extensively," he said. "That helped us during the HGV challenges we've had during the summer. "To put it into context, by shipping 65,000 by rail, we save about 22 million road miles a year."

Britain has been hit by an acute shortage of truck drivers this year, with some retailers and oil companies warning this month that they were struggling to maintain full services. On top of that, many leading companies are either under pressure to cut emissions targets, or, like Tesco, have set out plans to do so.

Murphy said that despite the challenges Tesco had done a "fantastic" job of getting food into stores while not allowing food waste to increase. To watch the Reuters Impact conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/impact/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021