Olympics-Beijing Games only with spectators from mainland China-IOC

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while athletes and other participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC's Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver "safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled", it said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

