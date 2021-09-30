Left Menu

Maha: Raigad records over 3,650 mm rain in four months

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:10 IST
Maharashtra's Raigad district has received 3,650.73 mm rain so far since June 1, which is 113.5 percent of its average rainfall in this period, an official said on Thursday.

Murud taluka has received 166.88 percent of its average rainfall in the last four months, which is the highest, while Mahad has received the lowest at 97.61 percent, the official said. As per the information released by the district collector's office, as against 3,516.48 mm rain received in four months last year, while it saw 3,650 mm rain in the same period this year.

