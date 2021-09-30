Andela announces $200 million funding led by Softbank
Andela, a company that connects companies with remote engineers in emerging markets, has raised $200 million in a recent round of funding led by Softbank Group, the firm said. The new capital would be used to develop new products to simplify global hiring of engineers, said Andela, which was launched in Nigeria in 2014 and is now headquartered in New York.
- Country:
- Mexico
Andela, a company that connects companies with remote engineers in emerging markets, has raised $200 million in a recent round of funding led by Softbank Group, the firm said. The new funding values the company at $1.5 billion, Andela said in a statement.
Besides Softbank Vision Fund 2, existing backers Generation Investment Management, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital and new investor Whale Rock also took part in the latest funding. The funding helps the company connect the best software engineers with global opportunities, said Agnes Muthoni, director of Andela Learning Community.
In January 2019, Andela raised $100 million in another round in which Generation Investment Management, an investment firm co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore also participated. The new capital would be used to develop new products to simplify global hiring of engineers, said Andela, which was launched in Nigeria in 2014 and is now headquartered in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Softbank Vision Fund 2
- U.S.
- New York
- Spark Capital
- Nigeria
- Al Gore
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents
Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding
76th General Assembly gets underway at UN Headquarters in New York
ANALYSIS-China's hard climate stance with U.S. imperils Glasgow talks
UPDATE 1-U.S. allows fresh applications for reunification cases for migrant minors