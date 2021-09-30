Andela announces $200 million funding led by Softbank

Andela, a company that connects companies with remote engineers in emerging markets, has raised $200 million in a recent round of funding led by Softbank Group, the firm said. The new funding values the company at $1.5 billion, Andela said in a statement.

Besides Softbank Vision Fund 2, existing backers Generation Investment Management, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital and new investor Whale Rock also took part in the latest funding. The funding helps the company connect the best software engineers with global opportunities, said Agnes Muthoni, director of Andela Learning Community.

In January 2019, Andela raised $100 million in another round in which Generation Investment Management, an investment firm co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore also participated. The new capital would be used to develop new products to simplify global hiring of engineers, said Andela, which was launched in Nigeria in 2014 and is now headquartered in New York.

