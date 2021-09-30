Left Menu

Andela announces $200 million funding led by Softbank

Andela, a company that connects companies with remote engineers in emerging markets, has raised $200 million in a recent round of funding led by Softbank Group, the firm said. The new capital would be used to develop new products to simplify global hiring of engineers, said Andela, which was launched in Nigeria in 2014 and is now headquartered in New York.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:54 IST
Andela announces $200 million funding led by Softbank
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Andela, a company that connects companies with remote engineers in emerging markets, has raised $200 million in a recent round of funding led by Softbank Group, the firm said. The new funding values the company at $1.5 billion, Andela said in a statement.

Besides Softbank Vision Fund 2, existing backers Generation Investment Management, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital and new investor Whale Rock also took part in the latest funding. The funding helps the company connect the best software engineers with global opportunities, said Agnes Muthoni, director of Andela Learning Community.

In January 2019, Andela raised $100 million in another round in which Generation Investment Management, an investment firm co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore also participated. The new capital would be used to develop new products to simplify global hiring of engineers, said Andela, which was launched in Nigeria in 2014 and is now headquartered in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021