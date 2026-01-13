NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of NATO unity and cooperation to maintain security in the North Atlantic amid tensions over U.S. interests in Greenland. Following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Wadephul underscored that the future decision regarding Greenland lies with Greenland and Denmark.
Amid rising tensions over U.S. interests in Greenland, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has highlighted the critical need for NATO allies to work in unison to ensure security in the North Atlantic.
Meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Wadephul stressed the importance of collective action among allied nations, stating, "We will only strengthen security in the North Atlantic when we work together, in solidarity and united."
He reiterated that the decision regarding Greenland's future must be made by Greenland and Denmark, thus emphasizing respect for their sovereignty amid geopolitical concerns.
