KDM India bags Rising Brand of the Decade award at ZEE Business Excellence Awards 2021

Mumbai, October 12, 2021: Consumer lifestyle brand KDM India has bagged ‘Rising Brand of the Decade’ award at the prestigious and acclaimed ZEE Business Excellence Awards 2021. KDM India has been felicitated amongst the best in the esteemed list of companies in the electronics category, recognising its exemplary and ground-breaking performance in the last decade. Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Nilesh Mali, Chairman & Managing Director, KDM India said, “We are honoured to receive the Rising Brand of a Decade award from a prestigious platform like Zee Business. KDM as a brand has been established as a leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand for a decade. We are extremely proud to have developed a wide variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers to headphones. We have a strong distribution network spread across India that has enhanced our journey of building India's largest and most innovative mobile accessories and lifestyle brand.” Mr. Bhawarlal Suthar, Director, further added that, “Our journey in the last decade has been very exciting and we will continue to make our next 100 years journey exciting, interesting and very innovative. We are an agile brand and constantly evolving in designing, packaging, style quotient, quality, functionality and appeal to millennials. We have state of the art manufacturing facilities and we are proud to call ourselves as Made in India brand. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment towards excellence.” The 6th edition of Business Excellence Awards 2021 held recently at Taj-Santacruz, Mumbai and partnered by ZEE Business is a mega platform to honour the best of the best across industries who has done outstanding work especially during the Covid pandemic. The spectacular ceremony graced by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan was hosted by Adsync Advertising LLC - Dubai and powered by Touch Wood Advisory & Management. About the Company: KDM India is a leading manufacturer of mobile accessories & lifestyle products. With the unwavering vision to be a Make in India-Make for World brand, the company provides premium mobile accessories products like wireless earphones, neckbands, earphones, wireless speakers, mobile chargers, power banks, etc at affordable prices. Headquartered in Mumbai, KDM India has state of the art manufacturing unit in Gujarat. Hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, Chairman and Director Nilesh Mali rose from modest beginnings in 2011 to establish themselves as industry leaders within a decade.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)