Coca-Cola India Continues Its Partnership with Sourav Ganguly as an Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Coca-Cola India today announced that it will be extending its partnership with Sourav Ganguly as the ambassador for a period of another three years. The cricketer-turned commentator and currently designated as the President of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier come onboard with Coca-Cola in a similar capacity in 2017.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President said, “Coca-Cola India’s commitment and passion towards making a long-term, sustainable impact in sports resonates well with my own personal philosophy. I am extremely delighted to extend this partnership further and look forward to doing some great work in promoting the brand. Coca-Cola has decided to increase their footprints and involvement in Indian sport in a much broader prospect than it was before. This is great news for Indian sport.” Announcing the partnership extension, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Sourav has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most iconic and strongest voices in Sports in his diverse roles through the years. Our association with him goes back to as early as 1997 when he was first signed as the Coca-Cola brand ambassador. Since then, Sourav has always been a part of the larger Coca-Cola family leading and advising us on many programs including some key grassroot initiatives. The extension of this partnership was a natural decision for us, and we are looking forward for the next chapter with him.” The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with Olympics, four decades with the FIFA, and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby. They are associated with the T20 world cup from this year These associations with sporting events underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavoring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hccb.in PWR PWR

