IESA's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 to focus on India's accelerated ESDM growth in the coming decade

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India's leading industry association for ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, has announced its flagship event, Vision Summit 2021, from October 18 – 21, 2021. The 16th edition of this annual event will feature a power packed line-up of global leaders, experts, strategists, and policy makers. The summit will act as the platform where the industry leaders & policy makers will share their perspectives on the defining decade of growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry by exploring & leveraging megatrends.

This year's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 theme is 'India's Accelerated ESDM Growth: The Defining Decade.' The four-day summit will focus on critical topics like strengthening the fabless design ecosystem; semiconductors supply chain challenges & opportunities; India's ESDM roadmap for next decade; nurturing the start-up and MSME ecosystem and focusing on contributions by women leaders of the ESDM sector. The Vision Summit 2021 will be inaugurated by the Honourable Finance Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman along with few of the senior most policymakers from the Central and State Ministry and electronics leaders from across the globe.

K Krishna Moorthy, President and CEO , IESA, said, ''The annual flagship event - the IESA Vision Summit is round the corner. IESA is India's ESDM Leadership & Knowledge Partner, and we in IESA believe that this is the defining decade for India's accelerated ESDM growth which will contribute to about 10% of the country's GDP by the turn of this decade. The event has already assumed the marquee status with top policymakers and global thought leaders partaking as speakers over the years. With the pandemic making live conferences almost impossible, we are putting our best foot forward to bring a virtual/hybrid summit this year. We are working closely with the Government of India in many of its initiatives like PLI, CHIMS, and NFSM. IESA is also the ESDM knowledge partner for many states and our 3 reports - the ESDM market and opportunity report, the readiness of the states to drive ESDM growth, and the Semiconductor manufacturing supply chain opportunities for India will be the highlight of this year's summit.'' Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, added, ''The ESDM industry in the country has been moving at an accelerated pace driven by the 'Make in India' for the world spirit. Electronic production is currently contributing 3.3% to the economy with a potential to reach US$410 Bn by 2025. At IESA, we are committed to growing the fabless start-up ecosystem and create 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. It's our endeavour to support the creation of IP in India and support manufacturing to make the country the next destination for a vibrant design-led manufacturing hub. While we work closely towards India realizing the vision of a robust FAB ecosystem locally, we are also exploring the huge opportunity for India to start supplying processed raw materials to global fabs and ATMP's and thereby expanding opportunities for equipment spares, services, materials & minerals industry in India.'' The speaker line-up comprises Indian and international industry leaders & Policy makers who will share their thoughts on promoting India's next phase of ESDM growth. The distinguished group of speakers who have been invited at Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021, includes: • Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India • Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka • Piyush Goel, Minister for Industries and Commerce • Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India • Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT • K.T. Rama Rao, Hon. Minister for IT, Govt. of Telangana • Gautam Reddy, Minister for Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh • Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India • Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India • Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, IT Rajasthan • Manoj Mishra, IT Secretary, Govt. of Odisha • V.K. Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog • Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Govt. of Telangana • Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL, Chairman, Board of Governors IIT Patna, Chairman of the Board ESSCI • Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron • Ron Lee, Vice President, Samsung • Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI • Imberman Erez, Vice President, Tower Semiconductor • Rangesh Raghavan, CVP & GM, Lam Research • Suket Singhal, Group CEO, Secure Meters Ltd.

• Swapna Gupta, Director, Qualcomm Ventures • Sumedha Limaye, Sr. Director, Intel • Jaya Singh, Director, Texas Instruments • Daisy Chitillapilliy, President, Cisco • Rituparna Mandal, GM, MediaTek • Atul Lall, Managing Director, Dixon • John Chambers, Founder and CEO, jc2 Ventures • Raghib Hussain, President, Marvell • Ron Martino, Executive Vice President and General Manager - Edge Processing Semiconductors • Lip Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence Design Systems and Chairman of Walden International • Raja Manickam, CEO - OSAT, Tata Electronics • Krishna Bodanapu Reddy, MD & CEO, Cyient Technologies • Ritu Favre, EVP & GM, National Instruments • Santosh Kumar, Managing Director, Texas Instruments • Vivek Sharma, Vice President, STMicro • Anasua Bhowmik, AMD Fellow • Supria Dhanda, Country Head, Western Digital Panelists Additionally, during the Summit, the Women Leader in the ESDM industry will be celebrated and the industry as whole will recognize the contributions made by them.

For more information about the Vision Summit 2021, please visit https://iesavisionsummit.com/ About India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is the premier industry body committed to the development of the Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem. The IESA's vision is to bring stakeholders from the Indian industry, government, and academia on a common platform to work towards making the Indian ESDM sector globally competent. The IESA's member base of 350+ companies represent a spectrum from Large Global Corporations to Large, SMEs and Start-ups from Domestic Technology companies in ESDM space, including Academic Institutions and Venture Capital firms.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)