Imagine - Apple Authorised Reseller Store is now open at Model Town, Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Imagine opened Apple Authorized Reseller Store and Apple Authorized Service center at Model Town in Panipat, both being first in the city, recently. The store was inaugurated by Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman PIET. Also, the occasion was graced by the presence of Sushil Sarwan, DC Panipat, and Bhim Chopra, uncle of Neeraj Chopra.

Imagine Apple Store creates a stunning new destination in Panipat for Apple buyers. The Store will offer an unprecedented level of service. "This is our fifth store in Haryana and 25th in India. Our deep focus is on customer experience which will be driven through availability, serviceability, reliability and affordability across omni channels. With outstanding service and amazing location open round the year, we think Imagine is going to be a favourite destination for Panipat citizens and people in the nearby cities," said Kumar Nishant, Chief Operating Officer, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd.

"Imagine offers a wide range of Apple products and third party accessories. The store will have an assortment of accessories to help buyers get the most out of the product range. Whether you are looking for a MacBook sleeve or an iPad case, the latest Mac accessories, or the latest music accessories, the store stocks a huge range of accessories for Mac, iPad and iPhone. The store is in abundance of Apple's full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and an entire range of iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Watches and beats," said Shravan Kokroo, Head Marketing, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd. "The Imagine Store also has the trained staff to guide you best on the Apple product and accessories. Our endeavor at Tresor is to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience. At the Imagine Store, knowledgeable salespeople are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple. The hands-on store experience provides visitors with a chance to test-drive entire product line. Our endeavour is to provide training to people, so that people understand the usability of products in their respective fields," added further Kumar Nishant.

Also, in order to increase affordability, EMI and buyback schemes have been run by Imagine, which will help buyers to purchase products in easy monthly installments. Installment schemes start from a period of six months and end up to two years of duration. These schemes have been launched to increase customer affordability. The launch ceremony by Imagine was flooded with lots of offers for buyers. Many freebies were given to buyers. The store was full of customers till late evening hours. Imagine also plans to have in store offers for the student community.

"With the new shining fixtures, the store looks awesome. I loved the ambience and the product range. It's big and displays all the product range one can look for. I wanted MacBook and to my surprise they had entire range," said a college student. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)