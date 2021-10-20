Left Menu

Short-seller Hindenburg offers $1 mln for info related to cryptocurrency Tether

Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp and DraftKings Inc, announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the reserves that back cryptocurrency Tether. Tether is a major player in the stablecoin market.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:39 IST
Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp and DraftKings Inc, announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the reserves that back cryptocurrency Tether. In a statement on Tuesday, the short-seller said Tether's disclosures around its holdings have been "opaque".

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined the company behind Tether $41 million last week to settle civil charges over allegedly making misleading statements and making illegal transactions. Tether is a major player in the stablecoin market. Stablecoins are digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets.

The company behind Tether did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

