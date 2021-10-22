U.N. suspends flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle after aborted landing
The United Nations suspended all flights to the regional capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia on Friday after a plane carrying 11 passengers had to abort landing in Mekelle, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The U.N. Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) flight from Addis Ababa had been cleared by federal authorities, Dujarric said, but "received instructions to abort landing by the Mekelle airport control tower."
The flight safely returned to the Ethiopian capital, he said, adding that U.N. agencies were "carefully reviewing the circumstances" of what happened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
