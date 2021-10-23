Why one should watch Safari with Suyash TV, India's first Virtual Safari

New Delhi (India), October 23,(ANI/PNN): The much-awaited premiere of Safari with Suyash -TV, the World's first and one of its kind wildlife OTT platforms, on 17th October is a sheer invitation for an authentic, immersive and educational safari experience. Set against the backdrop of the biologically diverse Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the first episode has set the tone for an enthralling journey into the Tiger Capital of the world. With this overview in mind, let us explore the reasons to indulge in India's First Virtual Safari Experience.

Safari with Suyash - TV is India's first-ever virtual safari experience that can be availed from the comforting cocoon of one's couch. Bringing together the thrill of tracking the most loved big cat - the tiger - to learning about trees, bushes, birds, and insects understanding their behavior, fun facts, along with ways to conserve their habitat. This experience breathes a new air of life to the virtual concept by being immersive, educational, and entertaining. Situations unfold in front of the crew in real-time with camera angles always in a POV (point of view) format that helps the subscribers/guests feel a part of the safari. They actually get to live the moment. It is a gateway into the wilderness of Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. It is a must-watch for all. You also learn about the history of Ramayana, as Lord Ram visited Bandhavgarh and built a fort here for his brother Lakshman centuries ago. It is a bumper offer for all those who aspire and is passionate to go on a safari but, unfortunately, for various reasons, are unable to make it to an actual one. Through this platform, they are simply transported to the wilds of Bandhavgarh National Park, where they get the genuine feel and hear the authentic voices of birds, insects and animals in the wilderness and catch a glimpse of them too.

The safari en routes an elating educative path, continuously enriching the knowledge of the audience. For every flora and fauna, the virtual safari gives a special ID card full of fun facts that take the audience back to school. Animal behaviour, especially of tigers, is discussed at length. As a conservationist, Suyash creates awareness and inspires the audience to be more conscious towards the environmental issues and likewise motivate them to protect Mother Nature through this virtual safari experience.

It takes the viewers through the rich biodiversity of Bandhavgarh, which is home to over 35 species of mammals and nearly 300 species of birds. Safari with Suyash -TV unveils the entire life cycle of the subject, delving into every minuscule detail of their activity.

The freshly curated virtual safari brings about a comprehensive blend of mythology, history and culture, exploring the rich heritage of Bandhavgarh to the viewers. Suyash does justice to this heritage by leaving no stones unturned in touching all the intricate aspects of Bandhavgarh as a whole. "What we can see, we can love. And what we can love, we will fight to protect." Acutely believing in this phrase Suyash is set on an expedition to bring authentic, niche experience to the audience.

