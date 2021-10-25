Left Menu

SpiceJet announces launch of 28 new domestic flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards, the airline said Monday.

It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar, and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector, it said.

The government had on October 12 allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18.

When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 percent of their pre-Covid services.

This cap was gradually increased to up to 85 percent till September this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

