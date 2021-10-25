SpiceJet announces launch of 28 new domestic flights
- Country:
- India
SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards, the airline said Monday.
It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement.
SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar, and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector, it said.
The government had on October 12 allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18.
When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 percent of their pre-Covid services.
This cap was gradually increased to up to 85 percent till September this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All salary issues have been resolved; court cases by lessors don't assist anybody: SpiceJet CMD
Adani Group takes over management of Jaipur International Airport
Rajasthan govt to recall controversial marriage registration bill RJ- LD Gehlot - Marriage Bill Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan government has decided to re'
Ace Cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the Cricket Academy of Pathans in Jodhpur as part of its PAN India Expansion
Jaipur Open: M Dharma maintains lead on day 3, Khalin Joshi two behind in second place