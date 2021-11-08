Blue Circle, a Sector-specific networking App for senior leaders - A Global first from India

· The App has already witnessed 5000+ members; expects to clock 100,000+ members by next year · Enabled over 50,000 connections till date · Offers an exclusive community that aims to raise the quality of the dialogue and opportunities among leaders, policymakers, and influencers New Delhi, 8th November 2021: Blue Circle, a sector-specific professional networking platform for senior leaders, launches its mobile app. The app offers focused Content, Communities, and Conversations across 20 industries, and brings together decision-makers to exchange opportunities that are sector-specific. It has been designed to resolve the chronic clutter of irrelevant Connections, Content and Opportunities that senior leaders bear. It gives these leaders an exclusive platform to connect with their industry peers in a focused manner. The 20 Communities on the app are E-Mobility, Energy, Healthcare, Logistics, Real Estate, Aerospace & Defence and newly added Agriculture & Food Processing, Auto Components, BFSI, Chemicals, Education, Hospitality & Tourism, IT, Infrastructure, Metals & Mining, Media & Advertising, Retail & Consumer Goods, Talent Search & Development, Telecom and Textile. In addition to having prominent leaders from India on the platform, the app is also witnessing traction from global leaders from countries such as US, Germany, Singapore, Australia already.

Gearing to soon become one of the largest networks for senior leaders in the world, the unique platform has already acquired over 5000+ high-profile users and enabled over 50,000 impactful connections. Some of the notable users of Blue Circle include Naveen Munjal (MD, Hero Electric), Gautam Khanna (CEO, Hinduja Hospital), Rakesh Malhotra (Founder, Livquard/SAR Group), Ram Gopal (CEO, Barclays), and Arvind Mehra (ED & CEO, Mahindra Aerospace). In keeping with its growth trajectory, Blue Circle expects to clock over 100,000 users by the end of 2022.

Conceived by Siddharth Anand (Founder & CEO) and Goutam Anand (Co-Founder), Blue Circle initially started out in 2017 as an exclusive offline network for senior leaders across industries. They hosted over a hundred physical and virtual events and enabled thousands of connections. They realized the importance of focused connections and at the same time the necessity to learn from adjacent sectors.

Many such insights became the ingredients for the duo to craft the app and scale-up the enterprise. The app offers senior leaders a curated and credible platform for opportunity and information exchange, with others who are ripe for such interactions. The leaders will no longer have to invest the limited time they have in an unproductive sifting routine. Those that matter and who have the matter are fast clustering together on the app.

Founder & CEO, Siddharth Anand said, “Over the years, we understood the problems faced by senior leaders through our engagements, and created Blue Circle to provide a clutter-free and curated environment that helps drive meaningful Connections, Conversations and Opportunities.” He further added, “With Blue Circle’s access to the expertise of thousands of remarkable business leaders, we aim to play an instrumental role in fuelling the growth of each of these sectors and helping them reorient to the changing realities. We wish to be the number one peer-to-peer information and opportunity exchange platform in the world and are truly overwhelmed by the response from the community.” Blue Circle has already raised an undisclosed amount in a round of seed funding from well-known Industry Leaders, Pavan Choudary and Raghavan Govindan. Commenting on the launch, Investor & Director, Blue Circle, Raghavan Govindan, an IIM-A alumnus, who has nurtured large companies across sectors, said, “My investment in Blue Circle fully validates my conviction that it addresses a real networking problem which most leaders like me face viz. being bombarded with irrelevant connections, and getting spammed with an overload of platitudinal content. Blue Circle’s problem-solving construct crafts a solution, strategically, elegantly, and relentlessly.

I am confident of Siddharth & his team’s ability to build a world-class product for leaders across the globe. I expect a further upside because of polymath Pavan Choudary’s mentorship and his range and quality of thought across industries.” The Blue Circle app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

About Blue Circle Blue Circle is a sector-specific professional networking platform for senior leaders, a global-first from India. The platform provides targeted Content, Communities, and Conversations across 20 industries, bringing together decision-makers to exchange sector-specific prospects. The community already boasts of over 5,000+ senior leaders as members and 50,000+ connections enabled till date. To know more, please visit: https://thebluecircle.co/ PWR PWR

