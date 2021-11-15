Left Menu

CARS24 appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as independent member of audit committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:31 IST
CARS24 appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as independent member of audit committee
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 on Monday said it has appointed Infosys Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka as an independent member of its audit committee.

The appointment is with effect from November 1, 2021, and subsequently its audit committee now comprises four members, with Sanghrajka being the first independent member, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, CARS24 Co-founder and CFO Ruchit Agarwal said, ''His appointment is a reflection of the company's ongoing commitment to financial discipline as we invest in new opportunities to drive value for our audience, our shareholders, and the auto industry at large.'' Dubbing Sanghrajka as a ''true leader and trailblazer in the field of accounting and finance in India'', Agarwal said, ''I couldn't be more confident in the positive impact Jayesh will have on the audit committee and CARS24 as a whole.'' Sanghrajka has over 25 years of experience in the field of finance. He has been with Infosys since December 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021