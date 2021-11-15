CARS24 appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as independent member of audit committee

E-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 on Monday said it has appointed Infosys Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka as an independent member of its audit committee.

The appointment is with effect from November 1, 2021, and subsequently its audit committee now comprises four members, with Sanghrajka being the first independent member, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, CARS24 Co-founder and CFO Ruchit Agarwal said, ''His appointment is a reflection of the company's ongoing commitment to financial discipline as we invest in new opportunities to drive value for our audience, our shareholders, and the auto industry at large.'' Dubbing Sanghrajka as a ''true leader and trailblazer in the field of accounting and finance in India'', Agarwal said, ''I couldn't be more confident in the positive impact Jayesh will have on the audit committee and CARS24 as a whole.'' Sanghrajka has over 25 years of experience in the field of finance. He has been with Infosys since December 2012.

