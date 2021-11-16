Chai Sutta Bar aims to employ over 500 from economically weaker section in 2022

Global beverage brand Chai Sutta Bar on Tuesday said it is planning to provide employment to over 500 people from the economically weaker section in 2022, in line with its expansion.

In 2021 only, Chai Sutta Bar opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor section, the company said in a statement.

With the expansion plan for 2022, the company aims to provide employment to over 500 people with a similar background, it added.

Currently, the company employs more than 1,500 persons from a diverse section of the society with special emphasis on weaker sections.

''We are aiming to have Chai Sutta Bar's presence in every city of India within two years, thus spreading more happiness and generating more employment opportunities for the people of India,'' Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey said.

The company has opened its outlets in 200 cities across India and countries like Dubai and Oman.

