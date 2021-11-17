Left Menu

IIM Bangalore witnesses record summer placement season

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:47 IST
IIM Bangalore witnesses record summer placement season
  • Country:
  • India

The summer placements for the PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2021-23 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) saw 542 internship offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days.

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33, followed by Bain & Company (22) and The Boston Consulting Group (22), an IIMB statement said on Wednesday.

Top recruiters included Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (13) and Tata Consultancy Services (12).

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, included Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), and Visa Inc. (4).

The 42 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce, and Operations included Amazon (29), Flipkart (5) and Uber (4).

There were 84 offers in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank (7), Avendus Capital (4), Barclays (4) and Deutsche Bank (4). Conglomerates made 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with seven offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (5) and Vedanta (5).

Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 99 offers and were recruited by consumer goods firms led by Nestle (8), Pidilite (7), Samsung (6), Asian Paints (5), and HUL (5), among others. Analytics roles received 19 offers with major recruiters including American Express (7).

Some of the leading start-ups that offered internships included Navi Technologies (11), Unacademy (9) and Byju's (6).

Professor U. Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said: “This is one of the best summer placements we had in the recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post pandemic market.” PTI RS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021