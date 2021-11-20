Maharashtra to Play a Significant Role in India's Growth Story: Subhash Desai

The state attracted strong investments even during the pandemic, says Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) Minister of Industries, Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri Subhash Desai today said that the state’s plans to become a trillion-dollar economy will see it play a bigger role in India’s growth story after attracting strong investments even during the COVID pandemic. Inaugurating Maharashtra’s presence at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai, the minister said, “Maharashtra is the growth engine of the Indian economy, and we are ready to welcome the world from EXPO2020 Dubai. We look forward to signing many MoUs with prospective big corporates and governments.” “Maharashtra is banking big on the investor fraternity as part of its participation in Dubai Expo. The state is expected to sign some key investment initiatives as well as bi-lateral agreements of economic corporation with strategic investment and country partners and is offering a series of support services through its industry department, where all the clearances and approvals are available at one platform,” he added. Smt Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Shri Amit V. Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Cultural Affairs of Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai and other officials from the state Govt. were also present during the inauguration. “The state of Maharashtra didn’t stop during pandemic and continued to attract investments from across the globe. Corporates from various countries have signed agreements with Maharashtra to set up their units even during the COVID-19 period,” Shri Desai added. Maharashtra is the most attractive FDI destination in India and has attracted almost thirty per cent of total FDI flowing in the country from 2000 to 2021. During the pandemic, Maharashtra has attracted investments of around USD 27.5 Bn (October 2019 to June 2021, as per DPIIT). The state’s contribution to India’s GDP is around 15% and it has a significate share in exports and employment generation for the country. “We are honoured, proud, and privileged to be a part of Dubai EXPO2020. It provides us with numerous opportunities to promote the state’s tourism from such a global platform. We will have strategic partnerships with Dubai and other international tourism companies to further strengthen and collaborate to promote tourism in our state,” Smt Tatkare said. In addition to trade and commerce, showcasing Maharashtra’s culture and tourism potential will also be a key part of the state’s participation at EXPO2020 Dubai. To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit: Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com/ Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/ Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/ Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09 LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020 To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en. Image: Shri Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Govt. of Maharashtra inaugurating the Maharashtra pavilion at India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)