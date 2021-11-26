Centre of excellence to deal with cyber security to come up in Guwahati

A strategic cyber intelligence center of excellence (CoE) will be set up in Assam's largest city Guwahati soon.

A tripartite agreement for establishing the center was signed between Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pvt Ltd, and I-Sec Security Services Pvt Ltd here on Friday, an official statement said. The Cyber COE is envisaged to provide intelligence services to the Government of India, state governments, Public Sector Undertakings, and corporates within the country against the growing and rapidly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, the release said.

Commenting on the initiative, Nikhil Sahni, division president, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, India, Mastercard, said that "We are already providing value-added services to various customers in India and abroad using big data analytics for fraud mitigation, authentication, tokenization, cybersecurity, intelligence solutions, and data analytics." Sahni said the company will look forward to supporting AMTRON with relevant training and knowledge for the cyber CoE. "The cyber risk landscape is very uneven from a cost of investment to cost of attacks perspective. With this strategic collaboration for creating India-centric quantified Cyber Intelligence, we are looking at Assam as the 'key powerhouse of Intelligence' which will strengthen the National Cyber Defense Mechanism," Amita Singh, Managing Director, I-Sec, said.

Managing Director AMTRON, M K Yadava, said with time, the scale and volume of cybersecurity threats have been steadily increasing. "Once the realm of IT security professionals, cybersecurity is now an issue and concern for all. With this tie-up we expect to cater to the core areas of cyber threats and improve the overall cyber security of the state in particular and the nation at large," Yadava said.

