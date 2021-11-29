China stocks slip on Omicron variant worries

China shares slipped on Monday as concerns lingered about the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while Meituan and gambling stocks dragged Hong Kong equities lower. The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,852.46 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,562.70.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 23,956.43. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,550.13. ** The Omicron coronavirus variant has spread around the world even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

** Guosheng Securities said the new variant has become an uncertainty for markets and investors should remain cautious in the short term and wait for the other shoe to drop. ** Zheshang Securities said the new variant would have limited impact on A shares due to China's strict anti-virus measures.

** Tourism stocks slumped 2.8% due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the new variant. ** Real estate developers and energy shares dropped more than 1.2% each.

** COVID-19-related healthcare stocks rose, jumping as much as 15%, with some companies saying their test kits remained effective for the new variant. ** The new energy sub-index and the defense sub-index gained 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. ** In Hong Kong, food delivery giant Meituan slumped nearly 8%, dragging down the Hang Seng Index 169 points.

** Meituan plunged the most in four months after it forecast a weaker outlook following its largest-ever quarterly loss in three years. ** "We believe the short-term impact of the pandemic, as well as macro-headwinds, does not alter the secular momentum of food delivery," said Jefferies.

** Gambling stocks listed in Hong Kong tumbled nearly 8% after Macau police said on Sunday they had arrested 11 people in an investigation into an illegal gambling and money-laundering syndicate.

