Ukrainian military operations have escalated with successful drone strikes on Russian territories, causing significant disruptions. The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed strikes on an oil depot in Lipetsk and an arms stockpile in Kostroma using long-range drones.

The attacks led to a fire at the oil depot and significant explosions at the missile and ammunition arsenal, showcasing the operational reach and strategic capabilities of Ukrainian forces. The incident underscores the growing tensions and ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.

These developments mark a new phase of intensified military tactics, even as international observers call for de-escalation to prevent further regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)