Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Intensify in Russia

Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted an oil depot in Russia's Lipetsk region and a missile and ammunition stockpile in the Kostroma region using long-range drones. The attacks resulted in a fire and massive explosions, according to a Kyiv security service official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:45 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Intensify in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian military operations have escalated with successful drone strikes on Russian territories, causing significant disruptions. The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed strikes on an oil depot in Lipetsk and an arms stockpile in Kostroma using long-range drones.

The attacks led to a fire at the oil depot and significant explosions at the missile and ammunition arsenal, showcasing the operational reach and strategic capabilities of Ukrainian forces. The incident underscores the growing tensions and ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.

These developments mark a new phase of intensified military tactics, even as international observers call for de-escalation to prevent further regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026