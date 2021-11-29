Pfizer expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 antiviral pill - CNBC reporter tweet

Pfizer Inc estimates it can manufacture 80 million treatment courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50 million, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Monday.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of this year and at least 50 million courses by the end of next year, including 21 million in the first half of 2022.

