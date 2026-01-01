Deadly New Year's Eve Fire Tragedy at Swiss Resort
A devastating fire during a New Year's Eve party at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in 40 fatalities and 115 injuries. The blaze, thought to have started by a lit candle, spread rapidly. Authorities continue to investigate the cause, while victims come from various countries.
Tragedy struck Crans-Montana, an upscale Swiss ski resort, as a fire engulfed the Le Constellation bar during a New Year's Eve celebration, claiming 40 lives and injuring 115 more. Authorities believe the fire began when a lit 'fountain candle' made contact with the venue's wooden ceiling.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it 'one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known.' Officials confirmed that most victims were young, with many revellers from diverse countries. The cause of the fire, originally reported as an explosion, is still under scrutiny but suspected to be accidental.
Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos, with people screaming and others lying on the ground. Emergency services faced frenzied conditions as they worked to rescue the victims. Italy, France, and Germany have offered medical support for the severely injured, some of whom were treated locally before being transferred to specialized units.
