Left Menu

Deadly New Year's Eve Fire Tragedy at Swiss Resort

A devastating fire during a New Year's Eve party at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in 40 fatalities and 115 injuries. The blaze, thought to have started by a lit candle, spread rapidly. Authorities continue to investigate the cause, while victims come from various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:59 IST
Deadly New Year's Eve Fire Tragedy at Swiss Resort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Crans-Montana, an upscale Swiss ski resort, as a fire engulfed the Le Constellation bar during a New Year's Eve celebration, claiming 40 lives and injuring 115 more. Authorities believe the fire began when a lit 'fountain candle' made contact with the venue's wooden ceiling.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it 'one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known.' Officials confirmed that most victims were young, with many revellers from diverse countries. The cause of the fire, originally reported as an explosion, is still under scrutiny but suspected to be accidental.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos, with people screaming and others lying on the ground. Emergency services faced frenzied conditions as they worked to rescue the victims. Italy, France, and Germany have offered medical support for the severely injured, some of whom were treated locally before being transferred to specialized units.

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026