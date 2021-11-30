JSW Group unveils "JSW One Platforms" to serve MSME industry in TN

USD 13 billion JSW Group has unveiled 'JSW One Platforms' in Tamil Nadu, an e-commerce market place for small and medium sized manufacturers and contractors, the company said on Tuesday.

The platform offers MSME customers a technology-based market place for buying raw materials and consumables in an easy and convenient manner.

According to a company statement, Tamil Nadu accounts for 15 per cent and is also one of the largest hub for micro,small and medium enterprises in the country. Currently the state is home for seven lakh registered MSMEs producing over 8,000 products. The Tamil Nadu government has taken a number of steps to improve the ease of doing business and to promote investments in the MSME sector. This offers a large business opportunity for JSW One MSME platforms to engage with these customers.

''JSW One Platforms has been established with a vision to build the most preferred one stop, omni-channel and integrated technology-led offering for MSMEs and individual home builders'', JSW One Platforms Director Gaurav Sachdeva said. ''We are leveraging the combined strength of supply and distribution of JSW Steel, Cement and Paints business to build a fully integrated ecosystem for these core customer groups''.

Currently, the JSW One Platforms offers a wide range of steel products, manufactured by (group company) JSW Steel and during the coming months, the company has planned to expand the product categories.

The JSW One Platforms would offer two technology based platforms to serve both Business to Business customers (MSMEs) and Business to Customers (B2C). The company would leverage the combined strength of supply and distribution of JSW Steel, JSW Cement and JSW Paints to build a fully integrated ecosystem, the statement added.

