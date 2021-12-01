PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK shelves proposals to raise capital gains tax rates and cut allowance https://on.ft.com/3G1tmX9 - Omicron could keep inflation high for longer, says Bank of England policymaker https://on.ft.com/3G1maKB

- Boris Johnson pledges COVID-19 booster jabs for all adults by end of January https://on.ft.com/3G0rY73 - UK will not engage in 'tit for tat' with EU over financial services https://on.ft.com/3pcGG4h

Overview - Britain has shelved proposals to raise capital gains tax rates to align them with income tax and slash the levy's annual allowance.

- Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could mean inflation remains high for longer than expected if it prevents consumers switching their spending from goods to services and prolongs disruption to global supply chains. - In response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, British prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday pledged to offer all eligible adults in England a COVID-19 booster vaccination by the end of January 2022.

- Britain will not engage in "tit for tat" with the European Union by restricting access to the city of London or trying to stop UK-based banking staff relocating to the continent, chief executive of Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Sam Woods said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)