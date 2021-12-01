CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed late Tuesday it is working to impose stricter COVID-19 testing rules for air travelers entering the United States amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant.

The CDC confirmed in a statement it is working to revise its current Global Testing Order "for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)