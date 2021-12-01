Left Menu

CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:49 IST
CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules
  • Country:
  • United States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed late Tuesday it is working to impose stricter COVID-19 testing rules for air travelers entering the United States amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant.

The CDC confirmed in a statement it is working to revise its current Global Testing Order "for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States."

