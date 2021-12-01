Left Menu

Sambit Patra appointed chairman of India Tourism Development Corporation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter @BJPLive
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

According to an official order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the Tourism Ministry's proposal to split the post of chairman and managing director of India Tourism Development Corporation into chairman, ITDC, and managing director (MD), ITDC.

IAS officer, GKV Rao will hold the post of managing director of ITDC.

''ACC has approved the proposals of the Ministry of Tourism of splitting of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) into two posts of Chairman, ITDC and Managing Director (MD) ITDC; Appointment of Dr Sambit Patra as Part-Time Non-Executive Director and Chairman of ITDC for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' the order stated. It also continued the tenure of 1990 batch IAS officer Ganji Kamala V. Rao to the post of MD, ITDC, till further orders.

Earlier, Patra had served as an independent Director of ONGC.

