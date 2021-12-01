Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL50 AVI-DGCA-LD INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Govt decides not to resume scheduled int'l flights from Dec 15; new date to be notified later New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the COVID variant Omicron.

DEL52 BIZ-GST-LD COLLECTION Nov GST mop up at Rs 1.31 lakh cr; second highest since roll out New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in November grew 25 per cent to Rs 1.31 lakh crore -- second highest since its implementation -- indicating economic recovery with normalisation of business activity and increased compliance, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

DEL64 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 22 paise against USD on positive macro data, expected FII flows Mumbai: The rupee rose by 22 paise to close at 74.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday as positive economic data and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiment.

DEL61 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold tumbles Rs 302; silver declines Rs 81 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday tumbled Rs 302 to Rs 46,848 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks recoup losses amid global rebound; RIL, banks shine Mumbai: The Sensex rallied 620 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 17,100-level on Wednesday as investors piled into recently-battered banking, finance and energy counters amid a recovery in global equities despite lingering concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. DEL15 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's mfg sector gain further strength in Nov on strong rise in production, sales: PMI New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities gained further strength in November, and witnessed the strongest increase in production and sales since February on improving market conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

DEL58 AVI-INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS-NORMS Int'l passengers subject to random COVID sampling can leave airport after giving samples: MoCA New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said only two per cent of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the 'at-risk' list will be subject to random sampling for coronavirus and such passengers will be permitted to leave the airport after giving the samples.

DEL49 LSQ-MPLADS MPLADS restored, MPs to get Rs 2 cr for remaining part of 2021-22 New Delhi: The government has restored Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of 2021-21 with release of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one installment, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM83 AUTO-LD SALES Maruti, Hyundai post decline in Nov sales as semiconductor shortage hits production New Delhi: With semiconductor shortage continuing to impact production, top passenger vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported decline in wholesales in the domestic market in November 2021.

DCM82 BIZ-US-RAMCHARAN INVESTMENT American fund TFCC buys 46 pc stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co for $4.14 bln Mumbai: The New York-based impact fund TFCC International on Wednesday announced investing USD 4.14 billion (over Rs 31,000 crore) for a 46 per cent stake in Ramcharan Co, a Chennai-based company, which is mainly into the distribution of chemicals.

DCM77 LSQ-CHINA-TRADE India-China trade deficit stands at USD 30 bn during Apr-Sep New Delhi: Trade deficit between India and China stood at USD 30.07 billion during April-September 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM48 RSQ-GADKARI-REVENUE LOSS NHAI suffers toll loss of Rs 2,731 cr due to farmers protest New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India suffered a revenue loss of Rs 2,731.32 due to the farmers' protests in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM40 LSQ-DIGITAL-PAYMENTS 5,554 cr digital transactions logged in FY2020-21: Chandrasekhar New Delhi: Digital payment transactions have witnessed a multifold increase in the last few years, growing to 5,554 crore in FY2020-21 from 1,004 crore in FY2016-17, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM17 BIZ-LIC-IPO IPO-bound LIC asks its policyholders to update PAN for participation in public offer New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the run up to its initial public offering, has asked its policyholders to update their PAN, so that they can participate in the proposed public offer.

