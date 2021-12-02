Left Menu

ABB India completes sale of Dodge Business for Rs 45 cr

In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divestsell its mechanical power transmission division Dodge Business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated andor its affiliatessubsidiaries, a BSE filing said. As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day.

ABB India on Thursday said it has completed the sale of its mechanical power transmission division to Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 44.58 crore.

Dodge Industrial India is an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated. In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divest/sell its mechanical power transmission division (Dodge Business) as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated and/or its affiliates/subsidiaries, a BSE filing said. As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day. The consideration received is Rs 44,58,00,000, it added.

