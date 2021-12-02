ABB India completes sale of Dodge Business for Rs 45 cr
In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divestsell its mechanical power transmission division Dodge Business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated andor its affiliatessubsidiaries, a BSE filing said. As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day.
- Country:
- India
ABB India on Thursday said it has completed the sale of its mechanical power transmission division to Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 44.58 crore.
Dodge Industrial India is an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated. In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divest/sell its mechanical power transmission division (Dodge Business) as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated and/or its affiliates/subsidiaries, a BSE filing said. As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day. The consideration received is Rs 44,58,00,000, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 44
- 58
- 00
- 000
- Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd
- Dodge
- Bearings
- Dodge Business
- ABB India
ALSO READ
Over 1,000 people, mostly Tigrayans, detained in Ethiopia in week -UN
As COVID-19 cases dip, Maha allows 10,000 more devotees to visit Shirdi shrine per day with offline passes
1,000 pvt CNG buses will be hired to strengthen public transport, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
COVID-19 vaccination in Italy helped avoid 12,000 deaths: Study
Centre took away Maha's Rs 30,000 crore collected in 7 months through cess on fuel: Congress