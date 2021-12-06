Algeria grants $100 million to Palestinian Authority - TV

Algeria has agreed a grant of 100 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority (PA) $100 million, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the grant after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting the North African country.

Tebboune also said Algeria would soon host a meeting of Palestinian factions, Ennahar TV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)