Algeria grants $100 million to Palestinian Authority - TV
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:26 IST
Algeria has agreed a grant of 100 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority (PA) $100 million, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the grant after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting the North African country.
Tebboune also said Algeria would soon host a meeting of Palestinian factions, Ennahar TV said.
