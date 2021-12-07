China Nov exports rise 22% y/y; imports up 31.7%

China's exports rose 22% in November from the same period a year before and imports jumped 31.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast November exports would increase 19.0%, slowing from the 27.1% growth in the previous month.

Imports were forecast to have risen 19.8%, according to the poll, versus a 20.6% gain in October. China posted a trade surplus of $71.72 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $82.75 billion surplus. China reported a $84.54 billion surplus in October.

