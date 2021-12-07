Left Menu

China Nov exports rise 22% y/y; imports up 31.7%

China's exports rose 22% in November from the same period a year before and imports jumped 31.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. China posted a trade surplus of $71.72 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $82.75 billion surplus. China reported a $84.54 billion surplus in October.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 08:37 IST
China Nov exports rise 22% y/y; imports up 31.7%
  • Country:
  • China

China's exports rose 22% in November from the same period a year before and imports jumped 31.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast November exports would increase 19.0%, slowing from the 27.1% growth in the previous month.

Imports were forecast to have risen 19.8%, according to the poll, versus a 20.6% gain in October. China posted a trade surplus of $71.72 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $82.75 billion surplus. China reported a $84.54 billion surplus in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021