Left Menu

Heli taxi services to start from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu, Rampur via Shimla

Air connectivity from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh is set to get a boost as helicopter taxi services will now be available from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu and Rampur via Shimla.Chandigarh and Shimla are already connected by the helicopter taxi service under UDAN-II, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.Heli Taxi will take around 30 minutes to reach Shimla.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:25 IST
Heli taxi services to start from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu, Rampur via Shimla
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

Air connectivity from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh is set to get a boost as helicopter taxi services will now be available from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu and Rampur via Shimla.

Chandigarh and Shimla are already connected by the helicopter taxi service under UDAN-II, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

''Heli Taxi will take around 30 minutes to reach Shimla. After a 25-minute stop there, it will proceed to Mandi, where it will stop for 15 minutes. Thereafter, with a stoppage of 15 minutes, it will proceed to Kullu. On the way back to Shimla, it will touch Rampur,'' it added.

The heli taxi operates thrice a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday. The service from Chandigarh to Shimla-Mandi-Dharamshala and Rampur will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the release.

Pawan Hans is operating the helicopter services to Himachal Pradesh from the Chandigarh Airport.

Presently, the helicopter services are available for Shimla, Dharamshala and Kullu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021