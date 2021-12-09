Heli taxi services to start from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu, Rampur via Shimla

Air connectivity from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh is set to get a boost as helicopter taxi services will now be available from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu and Rampur via Shimla.

Chandigarh and Shimla are already connected by the helicopter taxi service under UDAN-II, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

''Heli Taxi will take around 30 minutes to reach Shimla. After a 25-minute stop there, it will proceed to Mandi, where it will stop for 15 minutes. Thereafter, with a stoppage of 15 minutes, it will proceed to Kullu. On the way back to Shimla, it will touch Rampur,'' it added.

The heli taxi operates thrice a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday. The service from Chandigarh to Shimla-Mandi-Dharamshala and Rampur will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the release.

Pawan Hans is operating the helicopter services to Himachal Pradesh from the Chandigarh Airport.

Presently, the helicopter services are available for Shimla, Dharamshala and Kullu.

