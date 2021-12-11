Left Menu

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after medical emergency

All the agencies like Nagpur ATC, Mihan India Ltd and the airport ground handling staff handled the passengers and medical emergency nicely, Sangole said. A doctor of the private hospital, who attended to the woman passenger, said she was fine now. He said the woman left the hospital at 5.20 PM with a relative who lives in Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:26 IST
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after medical emergency
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Gorakhpur-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra due to a medical emergency involving a pregnant passenger, a senior official said.

Air India Airport Services Ltd's senior manager Sunil Sangole told PTI that a SpiceJet flight heading to Mumbai from Gorakhpur with 182 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport at 12.32 PM after a passenger, who was three-month pregnant, had a medical emergency.

The woman passenger was rushed to a private hospital by 12.42 PM. The flight flew to Mumbai at 5.17 PM. All the agencies like Nagpur ATC, Mihan India Ltd and the airport ground handling staff handled the passengers and medical emergency nicely, Sangole said. A doctor of the private hospital, who attended to the woman passenger, said she was fine now. Nearly one hour after the flight took off from Gorakhpur, she developed altered sensorium (a medical condition characterised by the inability to think clearly or concentrate), giddiness, shortness of breath, vomiting, he said. ''These are the symptoms of sleeping into shock. We treated her after the flight landed with Oxygen support and other drugs. She was then treated by a gynaecologist,'' he said. He said the woman left the hospital at 5.20 PM with a relative who lives in Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021