Tennis-Noskova downs Kostyuk to set up all-Czech Wimbledon final

Linda Noskova Set Up The First Allczech Womens Grand Slam Final As She Beat Ukraines Marta Kostyuk In A Soporific Wimbledon Semifinal On Thursday After The Nervejangling Tension Of Compatriot Karolina Muchovas Victory Over Coco Gauff Earlier On A Sweltering Centre Court

Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech ​women's Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine's Marta ​Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in a soporific Wimbledon ‌semi-final ​on Thursday. After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova's victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Ninth seed ‌Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed throughout and only let the emotion of the occasion show when Kostyuk blazed a forehand into the tramlines on the second match point. "A semi-final in a Grand Slam is never ‌easy but I just tried to stay as patient as possible, stay cool and somehow get the last point," ‌Noskova said on court.

"When I play my best I know I can play with the best players in the world." Saturday's final will be the first time two women representing the same nation have contested the title match at a Slam since the 2017 U.S. Open when Sloane Stephens defeated ⁠Madison Keys.

Noskova's ​win also means that the ⁠women's title will be won by a Czech for the third time in four years. "Karolina is such a great fighter, an incredible player but ⁠mainly and mostly she's a great person," Noskova said of Muchova who saved a match point to beat Gauff in a thriller.

"I'm ​glad I get to play my first final with her." With London gripped by another heatwave, fans on Centre Court ⁠appeared drained by the time Noskova and Kostyuk walked on court to do battle in temperatures still in the mid 30 degrees Celsius.

The subdued atmosphere ⁠was ​not helped by a run of straightforward service games for both players with thrills and spills in short supply between the two big hitters. Kostyuk, who reached the French Open semi-finals, blinked first though and went 0-40 down on ⁠serve in the 10th game and Noskova calmly moved ahead.

Noskova led 3-1 in the second set but was broken back ⁠as Kostyuk fizzed a forehand ⁠winner but the spark failed to light a fire in the Ukrainian who was below her best. Rock-solid Noskova remained patient though and waited for another Kostyuk lapse that duly arrived ‌as she served to ‌keep her title hopes alive.